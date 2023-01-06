This is the final weekend to ice skate on Tucson’s outdoor rink

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson is calling all ice-skating fanatics as this is your last chance to visit the outdoor rink this season.
Tucson's outdoor ice rink will be open until Sunday at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Online ticket sales are still available here.
Each session lasts 90 minutes and begins at a specific time. Adult session admission is $20, while under-12 session admission costs $14. The first session of every day costs $12 for adults and $8 for children.
Skates range in size from children size 8 up to men’s size 15 and are included in the cost of admission. Renting a skate assist costs $5. You must wear socks, and gloves are highly advised.