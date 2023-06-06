The Humane Society of Southern Arizona seek adopters and fosters during PACC closure

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is asking for adopters and fosters while The Pima Animal Care Center is closed due to a recent outbreak.
PACC has moved to emergency-only intake operations from June 3 to 10. While they cannot perform at full function, The Humane Society is working to fill the gap and take on the care of even more pets.
HSSA is already operating at maximum shelter capacity and may not be able to accept pets brought to the shelter unless current pets are adopted or volunteers would like to foster.
Contact HSSAZ's adoptions department at 520-327-6088 EXT 173 or the foster department at EXT 148.
HSSA is urging community members to house or find temporary housing for friendly and healthy strays. HSSA will provide supplies and food for strays housed in the home.
To inquire, call 520-327-6088 EXT 102 or 103.