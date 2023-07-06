 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NEXT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday July 13th, 2023.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The Beehive fire battle continues as fire crews deal with excessive heat temperatures

Beehive Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Crews continue to make progress on both the Beehive and smaller Beehive 2 wildfires in southern Arizona.

The latest report received from the Coronado National Forest says that the Beehive fire reached 81% containment this evening, and the total acreage burnt is at 10,745 acres. 

The Beehive 2 fire remains at 0% containment, but according to the CNF, there was no movement along the perimeter lines today and the total acreage burnt remains at 92 acres. 

Arivaca Lake and Campgrounds, including 2 miles from the center of the lake in all directions, continue to remain closed to aid in firefighting efforts.

Sean Mooney has the latest updates on both of the Beehive fires burning near Rio Rico since the weekend.

Crews continue to battle the excessive heat warning, but have fortunately not been dealing with any strong winds or smoke. 

No evacuations were ever set in place and no structures were ever in any danger.

We will continue to update you as we receive new information. 

