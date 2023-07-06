The Beehive fire battle continues as fire crews deal with excessive heat temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Crews continue to make progress on both the Beehive and smaller Beehive 2 wildfires in southern Arizona.
The latest report received from the Coronado National Forest says that the Beehive fire reached 81% containment this evening, and the total acreage burnt is at 10,745 acres.
The Beehive 2 fire remains at 0% containment, but according to the CNF, there was no movement along the perimeter lines today and the total acreage burnt remains at 92 acres.
Arivaca Lake and Campgrounds, including 2 miles from the center of the lake in all directions, continue to remain closed to aid in firefighting efforts.
Crews continue to battle the excessive heat warning, but have fortunately not been dealing with any strong winds or smoke.
No evacuations were ever set in place and no structures were ever in any danger.
We will continue to update you as we receive new information.