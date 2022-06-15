TFD extinguishes 2-alarm fire burning large materials in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) — Crews responded to a structure fire in central Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
Tucson Fire Department units were dispatched to 100 block of Sahuaro Street near the corner of Grant Road and Seventh Avenue.
According to officials, the fire started burning on a patch of grass and quickly spread to nearby scrapyard, burning metal and other materials.
MATERIALS FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire is working a large materials fire in the 100 block of E. Sahuaro - this property is on the corner of Grant and 7th. A second alarm has been called. Avoid the area #TFD pic.twitter.com/vWC690FNg8— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 15, 2022
After the blaze was upgraded to a second-alarm fire, crews extinguished the fire despite 105-degree temperatures and significant fire activity around gas tanks.
Happening now: Firefighters with @TucsonFireDept are on scene of a structure fire on 7th Ave and Sahuaro St. pic.twitter.com/tsQXyD9YVK— Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) June 15, 2022
No injuries were reported in the blaze.
TFD investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.