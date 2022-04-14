TEP to hold public meeting on proposed power lines

TUCSON (KVOA) — Residents in multiple historic Tucson neighborhoods can get an update on a major powerline project proposed by Tucson Electric Power Thursday.
TEP's proposal would add 138 transmission lines from the Kino Substation to the Demoss-Pitrie substation, and would require large poles to be places throughout near a dozen neighborhoods.
TEP said it will strengthen electric reliability for customers in central Tucson, but some residents are worried about lower property values and potential health risks.
Some residents would like to see the lines put underground, but TEP said that's an extra cost. Overhead construction for a system like this would cost $1 million a mile, underground construction would cost 13 times that, a TEP spokesman told News 4 Tucson in July.
That cost could end up being passed on to all TEP customers, something the company says it doesn't want to do.
Residents can voice their concerns at a virtual meeting on the project Thursday night from 6 to 7 p.m. on Zoom.
For the meeting link and more information about the project, click here.
If you can't attend the meeting, you can share your input by:
- Mailing a letter with comments to:
P.O. Box 711
ATTN: Kino-DMP
Mail Stop RC131, Tucson, AZ 85701-0711
- Sending comments to KINO2DMP@tep.com
- Filling out an online comment form
- Calling 1-833-523-0887 and leaving a voicemail message