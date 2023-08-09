TEP rate increase proposal approved by Arizona Corporation Commision

TUCSON (KVOA) – Your monthly power bill is expected to go up by around $11 per month.
This is after Tucson Electric Power rate increase proposal was approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission on Tuesday.
Tracee Perkins, a mother of six and one of many TEP customers who are not happy with the hike in rates, said, "To know they are already hiking the electric bill is even worse. We are already struggling to purchase food."
Perkins and some other customers are wondering why their bill is going up.
TEP spokesman Joe Barrios said the electric company has already spent 1.8 billion dollars on upgrading the power grid.
"Those costs include everything from poles and wires we have to maintain and upgrade to provide customer service every day, to renewable energy systems like our new wind farm and solar facility," said Barrios.
The TEP spokesman also said if customers are unable to afford the monthly increase, there is a program available to help with their monthly bill.
"Start by taking a look at our website. We have a Lifeline program which provides a $20 discount every month to customers who qualify. We also have other forms of bill payment assistance," said Barrios.
The official increase is expected to begin around the second week of September. Keep in mind it could be more because you are using more power during the summer.