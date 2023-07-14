 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk
of heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part
of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

TEP offers quick tips to help customers save during heatwave

  • Updated
  • 0
TEP
TEP

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Electric Power provides quick tips to help customers save for lower electric bills both now and in the future.

During long-lasting regional heatwaves, the cost of purchased energy can increase by 3-5 times normal rates, or more.

Here are a few tips they recommend to manage your energy use: 

  • Use shades and blinds to block out the midday and afternoon sun, reducing radiant heat entering your home.
  • Set your thermostat to a higher temperature. For each degree you raise the temperature, you may be able to reduce energy usage by 10 percent or more.
  • Use ceiling or oscillating fans to keep air moving so you feel cooler without increasing air conditioner use.
  • Change the air filter in your air conditioning system monthly or as recommended by the manufacturer to prevent it from becoming clogged with heavy use.
  • Consider planting a shade tree near your home, giving your air conditioner a tune-up or participating in another TEP energy efficiency program that can help you to reduce energy usage.

For more tips and tricks, visit their website here.

