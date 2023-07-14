TEP offers quick tips to help customers save during heatwave

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Electric Power provides quick tips to help customers save for lower electric bills both now and in the future.
During long-lasting regional heatwaves, the cost of purchased energy can increase by 3-5 times normal rates, or more.
Here are a few tips they recommend to manage your energy use:
- Use shades and blinds to block out the midday and afternoon sun, reducing radiant heat entering your home.
- Set your thermostat to a higher temperature. For each degree you raise the temperature, you may be able to reduce energy usage by 10 percent or more.
- Use ceiling or oscillating fans to keep air moving so you feel cooler without increasing air conditioner use.
- Change the air filter in your air conditioning system monthly or as recommended by the manufacturer to prevent it from becoming clogged with heavy use.
- Consider planting a shade tree near your home, giving your air conditioner a tune-up or participating in another TEP energy efficiency program that can help you to reduce energy usage.
For more tips and tricks, visit their website here.