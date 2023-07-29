TEP handing out ice today to those still affected by power outages

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – TEP has set up two ice distribution centers in Tucson for customers who are still affected by the power outages due to last night’s storms.

The two locations include:

5550 E. Grant Road, SE corner of Grant and Craycroft

Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, in the parking lot south of the stadium

Pima County and City of Tucson cooling centers also are open, except for the Donna Liggins Center.

Over 50,000 TEP customers were without power last night due to the intense storms that ripped through Southern Arizona.

As of this morning, many people have had their power restored, but according to TEP, as of early this morning, there were still 16,000 customers without power.

For those impacted and in need of assistance due to last night’s storms, they can contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-842-7349.

For information about cooling center locations and other tips and resources for dealing with the heat, including power outages, go to the County's Beat the Heat webpage.

For information about outages and power restoration, go to TEP's outage page.