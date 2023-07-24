TEP employees handing out ice to those affected by power outages

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – As crews continue working to get power back on for many homes on Tucson’s southwest side, TEP employees have begun to hand out ice to affected customers.
TEP began ice distribution this morning in the parking lot of the AVA Amphitheater at Casino del Sol (5655 W. Valencia Road) and will continue through today.
According to TEP, more than 36 poles were torn down in an intense storm just last night, and currently 1,300 customers have been without power since then.
Reportedly, about 800 customers could remain without power for as long as a couple days along the area of West Bilby Road.
Customers in the affected area are urged to make alternative arrangements for shelter if they can.
Some customers on the southwest side may remain without power for several days after a storm Sunday night felled 30 poles. Follow our outage map for updates at https://t.co/HkAcMVwQnB and follow our web page about progress on restoration: https://t.co/TqgEbHhftw pic.twitter.com/wLxUajq43k— TEP (@TEPenergy) July 24, 2023
Both Pima County and the City of Tucson have established cooling centers to provide comfort during high daytime temperatures.
TEP says they will continue to post updates on their Outage Map as the work progresses.
