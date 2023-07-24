 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

TEP employees handing out ice to those affected by power outages on southwest side

  • Updated
  • 0
36 Down Power Poles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – As crews continue working to get power back on for many homes on Tucson’s southwest side, TEP employees have begun to hand out ice to affected customers.

TEP began ice distribution this morning in the parking lot of the AVA Amphitheater at Casino del Sol (5655 W. Valencia Road) and will continue through today.

According to TEP, more than 36 poles were torn down in an intense storm just last night, and currently 1,300 customers have been without power since then.

Reportedly, about 800 customers could remain without power for as long as a couple days along the area of West Bilby Road.

Customers in the affected area are urged to make alternative arrangements for shelter if they can.

Both Pima County and the City of Tucson have established cooling centers to provide comfort during high daytime temperatures.

TEP says they will continue to post updates on their Outage Map as the work progresses.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you