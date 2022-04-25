Teenager, young woman shot to death at apartment complex in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - A teenager and a young woman were shot to death at an apartment complex in Casa Grande Sunday night, police say.
Police responded to Sonoran Apartments at 344 N. Pottebaum Ave., at approximately 8:39 p.m. for multiple reports of shots being fired in the area.
In a news release Monday, Casa Grande Police Department said officers "discovered a chaotic scene in the parking lot of the complex", as residents were trying to aid the victims.
Police say 18-year-old Leslie Cota was found inside a car with unknown number of gunshot wounds to her torso. She died at the scene.
The second victim, a 17-year-old girl, was found in the vehicle with unknown number of gunshot wounds to her torso. She was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries before midnight, police said.
Police say the victims were friends.
As of Monday morning, there is description of the suspect or suspects.
Detectives believe a silver/gray newer model Chrysler 200 was involved and may have been driven by the suspect or served as the getaway vehicle. Police say the suspect vehicle may have tinted windows, black rims, with a loud exhaust.
Police say multiple reports suggest the suspect vehicle fled the scene southbound on Pottebaum Avenue.
CGPD says detectives discovered nearly 30, 9mm casings near the victim vehicle and a Chrysler 300.
They say the motive or cause of this shooting is "unclear."
"It is also unclear if these two females were the intended targets," CGPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Detective T. Ellsworth at Tellsworth@casagrandeaz.gov or (520) 421-8711 ext. 6294. You are also encouraged to report anonymously to Silent Witness at (520) 836-2100.