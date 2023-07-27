 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Teenager dies after being involved in altercation

  Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — A juvenile has died after being involved in an altercation on Tucson's westside.

On Monday at 10:39 p.m., deputies responded to the area of North La Cholla Boulevard and West Wetmore Road for a reported pedestrian hit-and-run collision.

Upon arrival, they located a 17-year-old juvenile who was involved and injured.

He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives identified Anthony Duran and a 17-year-old juvenile being associated with the incident.

It was revealed that an altercation between the victim, Duran, and the juvenile suspect occurred.

Duran and the juvenile suspect sped off in a vehicle dragging the victim behind.

Ruran and the juvenile suspect were arrested for reckless manslaughter and booked into the Pima county Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

