Teen charged with killing of 72-year-old Rio Rico man

RIO RICO, Ariz. (KVOA) — A 16-year-old boy is behind bars in connection to the death of a Rio Rico man.
On Monday, officials received reports that 72-year-old Gabriel Guevara had not been seen by neighbors for several days after hearing an argument at his home at 1391 Anclar Ct. in Rio Rico Friday evening.
According to Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Noel Stepney was at the home on Monday and refused to exit.
A SWAT team entered the residence after lengthy negotiations with Stepney, SCCSO said. They say the 16-year-old was located hidden in the attic.
Guevara's body was found on a hill near his residence, officials say.
Stepney has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Santa Cruz County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.