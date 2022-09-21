Teen arrested for allegedly taking gun to Tucson high school

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly taking a gun to a local high school Wednesday.
Police responded to Rincon High School after receiving information that a student was in possession of a weapon on campus.
In a letter to parents, Principal Alissa Welch said students and staff were safe after the incident.
The 17-year-old was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of possession of a gun on school grounds and minor prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Here's the complete letter Rincon High School sent to parents.
"Hello Rincon families and staff
Today we were alerted to a weapon on campus. Tucson Police Department and TUSD School Safety quickly responded and located the item. The situation has been contained and there is no threat to the campus. All students and staff are safe, however TUSD School Safety and TPD will be on campus for the remainder of the day.
Thank you for your patience and understanding
Alissa Welch
Principal, Rincon High School"
This is developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson as we obtain more information.