Teen arrested for allegedly taking gun to Tucson high school

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, Pima and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of washes, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to thunderstorms. showers and thunderstorms have moved repeatedly across the same area over the past 3 hours. Therefore the Flash Flood Warnings will gradually be replaced with an area flood warning. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Covered Wells, Anegam, Gu Oidak, San Simon, North Komelik, Kohatk, Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, No:ligk, Vaya Chin, Cababi, Sil Nakya and San Luis - Sells District. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&