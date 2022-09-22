Target plans to hire seasonal workers in Tucson, Phoenix areas

TUCSON (KVOA) — Target is looking to hire seasonal employees in the Tucson and Phoenix areas.
With the holiday season around the corner, Target has shared plans to hire seasonal team members in stores and the supply chain facility.
The details of a seasonal position are as follows:
- Target team members will focus on keeping stores stocked and organized and helping guests locate and buy all their holiday must-haves easily.
- The team will also help Target provide its guests with industry-leading same-day fulfillment services like Order Pickup and Drive Up, packing and shipping orders, and more.
- Team members earn starting wages of $15-$24 an hour.
- Target team members, including seasonal hires, also have access to flexible scheduling benefits, team member discounts, and more.
Target will be starting their Deal Days on Oct. 6 to Oct. 8. The holiday sale will run from Oct. 6 to Dec. 24.
For more information on Target's seasonal positions, visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE