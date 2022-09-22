Target plans to hire seasonal workers in Tucson, Phoenix areas

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 404 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Brown Wash, Peitas Wash, Arivaca Creek, Seco, Arroyo, Thomas
Canyon Wash, Little Thomas Wash, Altar Wash and Bolas Blancas
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco 27,
Gunsight and Kuakatch.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Target plans to hire seasonal workers in Tucson, Phoenix areas

  • Updated
  • 0
Target

Target

 Target

TUCSON (KVOA) — Target is looking to hire seasonal employees in the Tucson and Phoenix areas. 

With the holiday season around the corner, Target has shared plans to hire seasonal team members in stores and the supply chain facility. 

The details of a seasonal position are as follows:

  • Target team members will focus on keeping stores stocked and organized and helping guests locate and buy all their holiday must-haves easily.
  • The team will also help Target provide its guests with industry-leading same-day fulfillment services like Order Pickup and Drive Up, packing and shipping orders, and more.
  • Team members earn starting wages of $15-$24 an hour.
  • Target team members, including seasonal hires, also have access to flexible scheduling benefits, team member discounts, and more.

Target will be starting their Deal Days on Oct. 6 to Oct. 8. The holiday sale will run from Oct. 6 to Dec. 24.

For more information on Target's seasonal positions, visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com

