TAAPD uses Pacbot to enhance airport security

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Airport Authority Police Department has been serving both the airport has been serving both the airport and southern Arizona for 50 years.
On Tuesday, they held a live demonstration at Tucson International Airport to show some of the ways they aim to protect the community.
One of the ways they handle surveillance and security is with robots.
Pacbot, a surveillance robot purchased from the army, is equipped with two cameras that allow TAAPD to survey the ground. Pacbot also had an arm, which can help pick up suspicious objects safely.
The TAAPD also uses canines to sniff out explosives, drugs, and other illegal items at the airport.
In addition to dogs and robots, the TAAPD has recently begun testing a new defense mechanism. This technology is a water-based ocular irritant. Unlike pepper spray, which is aerosol-based and can unintentionally harm the person spraying it and any other person nearby, especially if used in a smaller setting, this spray is water-based, and only impacts the target.
This is extremely helpful for when it needs to be used in smaller and populated areas, such as an airport hallway, because nearby people will not be harmed.
Right now, only one other agency is using this new technology in the state.
The canines, robots, and ocular irritants are not just used at the airport, but are used all over Southern Arizona to help keep people safe.