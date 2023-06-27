 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...In effect until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

TAAPD uses Pacbot to enhance airport security

Tucson Internation Airport Southwest

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Airport Authority Police Department has been serving both the airport has been serving both the airport and southern Arizona for 50 years.

On Tuesday, they held a live demonstration at Tucson International Airport to show some of the ways they aim to protect the community.

One of the ways they handle surveillance and security is with robots.

Pacbot, a surveillance robot purchased from the army, is equipped with two cameras that allow TAAPD to survey the ground. Pacbot also had an arm, which can help pick up suspicious objects safely.

The TAAPD also uses canines to sniff out explosives, drugs, and other illegal items at the airport.

In addition to dogs and robots, the TAAPD has recently begun testing a new defense mechanism. This technology is a water-based ocular irritant. Unlike pepper spray, which is aerosol-based and can unintentionally harm the person spraying it and any other person nearby, especially if used in a smaller setting, this spray is water-based, and only impacts the target.

This is extremely helpful for when it needs to be used in smaller and populated areas, such as an airport hallway, because nearby people will not be harmed.

Right now, only one other agency is using this new technology in the state.

The canines, robots, and ocular irritants are not just used at the airport, but are used all over Southern Arizona to help keep people safe.

