Suspects sought in teen's shooting death in Catalina

TUCSON (KVOA) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying five suspects in connection to the death of a 16-year-old boy in Catalina last week.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place at about 11:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting on June 23.
James Sanchez was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Monday, PCSD said the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries.
Officials say the first suspect was seen wearing no mask, grey shirt, and dark colored jeans along with a longboard.
The second suspect was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt (possibly a flannel), jeans, white shoes, and a black mask.
The third suspect was seen wearing a black shirt, white shoes, white basketball shoes and a red shirt over his face.
The forth suspect was seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, light colored shoes, and a white mask.
The fifth suspect was wearing grey shorts, black long sleeve, white shoes, and white mask.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting and/or suspects is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88crime, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88crime (520-882-7463), or by going to 88CRIME.org.