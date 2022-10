TUCSON (KVOA) — The suspect in the shooting death of a University of Arizona professor has been put on suicide watch.

Forty-six-year-old Murad Dervish has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Dr. Thomas Meixner, who was shot and killed at the John W. Harshbarger Building near Second Street and Mountain Avenue last Wednesday.

Dervish was expected to return to court Tuesday for a bond and danger assessment hearing.

He is expected to return to court on Oct. 20.