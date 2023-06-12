 Skip to main content
Suspected child killer's retrial could start in September

  • Updated
Isabel Celis

TUCSON - (KVOA) The retiral of Christopher Clements in the Isabel Celis murder case is scheduled to start Sept. 12, but News 4 Tucson learned Monday it could be pushed back until early next year.

On Mar. 3, Christopher Clements first murder trial in the Isabel Celis case was declared a mistrial after the 12-member jury was deadlocked.

The jurors could not come to a unanimous verdict on the first-degree murder charge.

In the days following the mistrial, the state promised to re-try Clements for kidnapping and killing Celis who was just 6-year-old when she was taken from her midtown home in the spring of 2012.

Clements is already serving a life sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014.

Clements was in court Monday for a status conference, sitting beside one of his lawyers.

A pre-trial hearing on a separate matter involving Order of Discovery and what evidence can be presented at trial is set for June 26.

One of the defendant's lawyers may have a conflicting case up in Phoenix in September which could postpone the trial several months.

Clements will be back in court for a status conference on July 10.

The other possible start date for the retrial is Feb. 6, 2024.

