Suspected child killer's retrial could start in September

TUCSON - (KVOA) The retiral of Christopher Clements in the Isabel Celis murder case is scheduled to start Sept. 12, but News 4 Tucson learned Monday it could be pushed back until early next year.
On Mar. 3, Christopher Clements first murder trial in the Isabel Celis case was declared a mistrial after the 12-member jury was deadlocked.
The jurors could not come to a unanimous verdict on the first-degree murder charge.
In the days following the mistrial, the state promised to re-try Clements for kidnapping and killing Celis who was just 6-year-old when she was taken from her midtown home in the spring of 2012.
Clements is already serving a life sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014.
Clements was in court Monday for a status conference, sitting beside one of his lawyers.
A pre-trial hearing on a separate matter involving Order of Discovery and what evidence can be presented at trial is set for June 26.
One of the defendant's lawyers may have a conflicting case up in Phoenix in September which could postpone the trial several months.
Clements will be back in court for a status conference on July 10.
The other possible start date for the retrial is Feb. 6, 2024.