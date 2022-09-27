Suspected child killer Christopher Clements will not take stand

TUCSON (KVOA) — The defense has rested its case in the trial of suspected child killer Christopher Clements.
He is accused of kidnapping and murdering 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales in 2014.
Christopher Clements will not take the stand.
His lawyer called three witnesses to the stand.
Dr. Michael Spence is an independent forensic consultant from Las Cruces, New Mexico. He talked about the DNA found on Maribel Gonzalez.
Defense attorney Joseph Di Roberto tried to present reasonable doubt to the jury. He asked specific questions about the body hair that contained Clements’ DNA that was found on the victim.
He also asked about the swab that detected a trace of a male's DNA on Maribel's body.
Dr. Spence told the jury all law enforcement officers at the crime scene and at the medical examiner's office should have had their DNA compared to the samples sent to the lab to make sure they should be excluded.
Carl Epps was on the stand most of Wednesday afternoon.
He showed the court a series of slides that tracked Christopher Clements' cell phone.
The map also shows Clements’ home, the victim and where her body was found.
Epps tracked Clements’ phone on June 4 from midnight until 2:30 a.m.
1:27 Jury sees video of detectives questioning Christopher Clements in connection to 13-year-old’s murder
He said there was a four-hour window where the phone went quiet. There was no data connection.
He used records provided by AT&T to show the phone traveling north on Interstate 10.
However, he told jurors with the records he was provided he could not say one way or another if the phone was ever at the site in Avra Valley, where Maribel’s body was found.
Sy Ray was called as an expert witness for the state.
In rebuttal testimony, he told the jury that Clements’ phone had multiple connections to the cell tower by the recovery site.
The state is expected to call one more rebuttal witness to the stand Wednesday.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.