Suspected armed man detained at University of Arizona

By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is custody after allegedly being armed at the University of Arizona campus Wednesday.

In a Tweet, University of Arizona Police Department said a man with a gun in his waistband was seen running west from the Communication Building.

Later, police said the man was detained at the university's Student Union and taken into custody.

No further details have been released at this time.