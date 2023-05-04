Suspect who started Molino 2 Fire has been located

TUCSON (KVOA) — The suspect who started the Molino 2 Wildfire has been located.
Thanks to the members of the public, investigators were able to identify, locate, and interview the responsible individual.
The Molino 2 Wildfire started on Sunday night and shut down Catalina Highway for majority of the day.
Coronado National Forest managers and Forest Service Law Enforcement thank the members of the public who provided tips about the identify of the suspect.
