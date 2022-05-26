 Skip to main content
Suspect wanted in Funky Monk shooting has died, police say

Police release photos of suspects in Funky Monk shooting
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man wanted in connection to shooting at a downtown Tucson bar has died, police said Thursday.

Three people were injured in a shooting at The Funky Monk early Saturday morning after a group fight broke out inside the bar.

Earlier this week, police released photos of the alleged suspects. They described the first suspect as a Black man in his 20s. The second suspect was described as a White or Hispanic man in his 20s.

On Thursday, police said the suspect in the white shirt had died but did not identify him.

Police continue to search for the other suspect, who was last seen wearing a black sweater with a Playboy bunny logo on the back.

No further details have been released at this time.

No arrests yet made in triple shooting at Funky Monk

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

