Suspect wanted for questioning in Molina 2 Wildfire

TUCSON (KVOA) — Forest Service Fire Investigators are asking for information identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in reference to the Molina 2 Wildfire which started on Sunday.
The fire resulted in the closure of the Catalina Highway for majority of the day.
The man is described as approximately 50 to 60-years-old, white, wearing a light grey colored shirt with tan cargo pants.
In the video posted, it appears that the suspect had loaded his shotgun with incendiary billets causing sparks to fly and starting the fire.
If you have any information on identifying the suspect and where he can be located, please call and leave a message at (520) 388-8343 or email the Coronado NAtional Forest at: mailroom_R3_Coronado@usda.gov.