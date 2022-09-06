Suspect vehicle sought in hit-and-run in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition in central Tucson on Aug. 15.
Police say the crash happened near Fort Lowell Road and Los Altos.
As of Tuesday, the victim remains in critical condition, police say.
In a Facebook post, Tucson Police Department described the suspect vehicle as a late 2010 dark-colored Mercedes-Benz.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.