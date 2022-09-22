Suspect vehicle sought in fatal pedestrian crash in central Tucson

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 531 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Topawa, San Miguel, San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson,
Fresnal, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Pan
Tak, South Komelik, Ali Molina and Hashan Chuchg.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 404 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Brown Wash, Peitas Wash, Arivaca Creek, Seco, Arroyo, Thomas
Canyon Wash, Little Thomas Wash, Altar Wash and Bolas Blancas
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco 27,
Gunsight and Kuakatch.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Suspect vehicle sought in fatal pedestrian crash in central Tucson

Police Lights
TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are asking the public for help identifying the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in central Tucson earlier this month.

Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Miller died after being struck by a vehicle near 22nd Street and Beverly Avenue on Sept. 11.

On Thursday, police said the vehicle involved may be a dark-colored truck or SUV.

While mid-block crossing by Miller is the major contributing factor in the crash, police say leaving the scene of a fatal crash is the focus of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

