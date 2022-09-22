Suspect vehicle sought in fatal pedestrian crash in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are asking the public for help identifying the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in central Tucson earlier this month.
Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Miller died after being struck by a vehicle near 22nd Street and Beverly Avenue on Sept. 11.
On Thursday, police said the vehicle involved may be a dark-colored truck or SUV.
While mid-block crossing by Miller is the major contributing factor in the crash, police say leaving the scene of a fatal crash is the focus of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.