Suspect vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run on Tucson's southwest side

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 343 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde and Saguaro National Park East.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 323 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.
Multiple rain gauges have reported 1.5 inches in the last hour.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Vail and Corona De Tucson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High level of atmospheric moisture will allow some
thunderstorms to produce heavy rainfall that could lead to
flooding.  This is a higher threat over areas that have had
heavy rains in recent days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Suspect vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run on Tucson's southwest side

  • 0
Suspect vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run on Tucson's southwest side

Deputies identified the suspect vehicle as a 2013 black Dodge Charger

 PCSD

TUCSON (KVOA) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tucson's southwest side on Monday.

At about 8 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the area of Kinney and Gates Pass roads in reference to an individual laying in the desert area off the roadway.

Twenty-six-year-old David Moreno died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle, officials said.

On Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect vehicle as a 2013 black Dodge Charger. The vehicle has damage to the windshield and the front end of the passenger side.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip, with potential for reward at 88-CRIME.