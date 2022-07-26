Suspect vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run on Tucson's southwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tucson's southwest side on Monday.
At about 8 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the area of Kinney and Gates Pass roads in reference to an individual laying in the desert area off the roadway.
Twenty-six-year-old David Moreno died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle, officials said.
On Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect vehicle as a 2013 black Dodge Charger. The vehicle has damage to the windshield and the front end of the passenger side.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip, with potential for reward at 88-CRIME.