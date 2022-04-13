 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in midtown

  • Updated
  • 0
Driver sought after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in midtown
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are still asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month.

According to Tucson Police Department, a white four-door sedan struck a pedestrian at Speedway Boulevard and Stone Avenue the night of March 27.

Police say the pedestrian died at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the incident reportedly was traveling westbound on a green light when the driver struck the pedestrian.

After the collision, TPD said the involved vehicle fled the scene without stopping.

They say the vehicle involved should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or driver is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you