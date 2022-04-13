Suspect vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are still asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month.

According to Tucson Police Department, a white four-door sedan struck a pedestrian at Speedway Boulevard and Stone Avenue the night of March 27.

Police say the pedestrian died at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the incident reportedly was traveling westbound on a green light when the driver struck the pedestrian.

After the collision, TPD said the involved vehicle fled the scene without stopping.

They say the vehicle involved should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or driver is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.