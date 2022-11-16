Suspect vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the pedestrian who was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in central Tucson.
Forty-two-year-old Nathen Joel Ramonett died after being struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of S. Craycroft Rd, police say.
While midblock crossing is the major factor in this crash, leaving the scene of fatal collision by the suspect is the main focus of the investigation, police said in a news release Wednesday.
The suspect vehicle has been identified as a dark-colored, early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC SUV.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.