Suspect sought in Tucson Circle K robberies

TUCSON (KVOA) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in three separate robberies at two local Circle K stores.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, a man brandished a gun and demanded money at the Circle K at 3795 S. Palo Verde Rd. on July 4.
The second and third robberies happened at the Circle K at 3845 S. Country Club Rd. on July 10 and July 16, PCSD says.
Officials described the suspect as a Hispanic or Native American man, average build and is between 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall.
He was last seen wearing black pants, white Adidas shoes, a black hat with a white Adidas logo, a fanny pack and grey and black gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.