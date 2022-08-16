 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 528 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has ended.
Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the
advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Ak Chin and Mountain Village.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 613 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of
Benson, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail and brief heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Mescal.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run in central Tucson

police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal hit-and-run in central Tucson.

Officers responded to Pima Street and Catalina Avenue at about 8 p.m. in reference to a hit-and-run crash.

The pedestrian, 77-year-old Nyabonj Kuakachol Lual was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say she passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.

While walking in the roadway by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor in the crash, police say leaving the scene of a collision by the driver is the focus of the investigation.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white four-door sedan with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.