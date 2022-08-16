Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal hit-and-run in central Tucson.

Officers responded to Pima Street and Catalina Avenue at about 8 p.m. in reference to a hit-and-run crash.

The pedestrian, 77-year-old Nyabonj Kuakachol Lual was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say she passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.

While walking in the roadway by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor in the crash, police say leaving the scene of a collision by the driver is the focus of the investigation.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white four-door sedan with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.