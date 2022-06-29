Suspect sought in attempted catalytic converter theft at UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft on the University of Arizona campus.
According to the University of Arizona Police Department, the incident happened on June 15 at about 9:40 a.m. in the lot #1232 on campus.
They say a man and a woman were seen in a beige/gold Hyundai Santa Fe parked in the lot.
The man allegedly tried to removed the catalytic converter of a vehicle parked near them.
The man and woman left the parking lot after realizing they were being watch by bystanders, police say.
Police say the victim's vehicle was damaged.
The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man in his 30s-40s and is 5'10"-6 feet tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call the UAPD Tip Line at 621-TIPS or 88-CRIME.