Suspect in southwest side fatal hit-and-run turns himself in, deputies say

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man suspected of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run collision two weeks ago on Tucson's southwest side is now behind bars.
On July 25, 26-year-old David Moreno was found with obvious signs of trauma, lying in a desert area located near Kinney and Gates Pass roads.
Pima County Sheriff's Department investigators said 21-year-old Alex Maldonado turned himself into authorities at the Port of Entry in Nogales, Ariz. on Tuesday.
Deputy Marissa Hernandez, who is the public information officer with PCSD, said Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies took custody of Maldonado. He had a warrant for his arrest and was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision.
"It's incredibly tragic when somebody lost their life," said Hernandez. "It's very important you stay at the scene and you wait for law enforcement arrives make sure the people get the medical attention they need you have an obligation to stay there."
The car Maldonado was reportedly driving was found the following day. It was a 2013 gray Dodge Charger with damage to the windshield and passenger side front end.
"Traffic unit detectives received information as a possible location for the vehicle. They were able to locate it at the location they were given and recover it. So, it's currently being housed as evidence," said Deputy Hernandez.
As for Maldonado he is now sitting in the Santa Cruz County Jail awaiting extradition to Pima County.
"We can't speculate what made Alex turn himself in," said Hernandez.
Officials tell News 4 Tucson, they are continuing the investigation.