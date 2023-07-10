Suspect in Circle K attack arrested

TUCSON (KVOA) — The man accused of attacking a Circle K employee last Thursday has been arrested.
At 1:48 a.m. on July 6th, deputies responded to a Circle K at the 4300 block of North Romero Road for reports of a robbery.
31-year-old Edison Thomas entered a convenience store from which he was previously been trespassed.
He picked up a water bottle before the clerk told Thomas he was not allowed in the store.
He exited the store without paying and the clerk followed him into the parking lot.
Thomas threatened the clerk, eventually striking her in the face before leaving on foot.
He was recently arrested for arson of a church.
He was booked at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.