Suspect identified in shooting death of UA professor

TUCSON (KVOA) — A person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at the University of Arizona Wednesday.
The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. inside the John W. Harshbarger Building near Second Street and Mountain Avenue.
During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, University of Arizona Police Department Chief Paula Balafa said “we feel so incredibly bad for the professor’s family.” The victim has yet to be identified.
University of Arizona shooting update: UA PD Chief: “we feel so incredibly bad for the professor’s family”-Shooter is a Former student namedMurad Dervish. He was arrested during traffic-stop outside Gila Bend. -Person shot has died, not officially identified. pic.twitter.com/ujTVcpfjQq— Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) October 6, 2022
The suspect has been identified as a former student named Murad Dervish. He was arrested during a traffic-stop outside of Gila Bend Wednesday.
In-person classes on the main campus were canceled Wednesday.
