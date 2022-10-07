Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of U of A professor

TUCSON (KVOA) - The suspect in the shooting death of a University of Arizona professor has been charged with first-degree murder.
Forty-six-year-old Murad Dervish appeared before a judge in his first court appearance Thursday night.
Dr. Thomas Meixner was shot at the John W. Harshbarger Building near Second Street and Mountain Avenue on Wednesday, officials say.
Meixner was identified as a professor and Department Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.
Dervish, a former UArizona student, was arrested during a traffic-stop outside of Gila Bend Wednesday.
Due to the nature of the offense, the prosecutor has recommended no bond be set for him while he awaits trial. He is expected to return to court on Oct. 11 for a bond and danger assessment hearing.
About Murad Dervish
News 4 Tucson has learned there were at least two instances where police had to be called because Dervish was in a building he wasn't supposed to be in.
"Murad Dervish has been expelled from the University as of late last week following an investigation by the dean of students,” said an email sent to Hydrology students in February. “Both the office of general counsel and UAPD are aware of this consequence and are taking appropriate action as needed."
Dervish had recently been evicted from his home near the University of Arizona for not paying rent.
A neighbor told News 4 Tucson they had to file a police report on him back in February due to hostile confrontations with him in the past.
"This was not unpredictable like some officers would like to claim.. We could tell Dervish was sort of on the breaking point for a while,” the neighbor said. “Police had to be called to his house multiple times and it's just really unfortunate that someone had to die before anything was done.”
According to the neighbor, UAPD also went to Dervish’s residence a few months ago because he had been threatening a University of Arizona staff member.