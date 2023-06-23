 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Southeast
Pinal County, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee
Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Suspect caught after allegedly stealing luggage at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Airport Authority Police Department received a report of missing luggage with contents worth nearth nearly $4,000 on Tuesday.

Officers determined the bag arrived and had been stolen from the baggage claim area.

The investigation led officers to a dormitory on the University of Arizona campus, where the bag was located that same evening.

18-year-old Ahona Das was arrested for felony theft.

He was booked at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

TAAPD was assisted by UAPD in locating and arrested Das.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you are traveling, here are some helpful tips: 

  • Never leave your luggage unattended
  • Consider placing a GPS tracking device in your luggage
  • Secure your bag with a TSA-approved luggage lock
  • Keep records and/or photos of the items you have packed
  • Ensure your bag is clearly marked so it is not accidently picked up by another traveler
  • Consider shipping valuables