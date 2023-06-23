Suspect caught after allegedly stealing luggage at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Airport Authority Police Department received a report of missing luggage with contents worth nearth nearly $4,000 on Tuesday.
Officers determined the bag arrived and had been stolen from the baggage claim area.
The investigation led officers to a dormitory on the University of Arizona campus, where the bag was located that same evening.
18-year-old Ahona Das was arrested for felony theft.
He was booked at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
TAAPD was assisted by UAPD in locating and arrested Das.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you are traveling, here are some helpful tips:
- Never leave your luggage unattended
- Consider placing a GPS tracking device in your luggage
- Secure your bag with a TSA-approved luggage lock
- Keep records and/or photos of the items you have packed
- Ensure your bag is clearly marked so it is not accidently picked up by another traveler
- Consider shipping valuables