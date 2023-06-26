Suspect arrested in homicide investigation on Tucson's southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a homicide on Tucson's southside early Monday morning.
At 12:30 a.m., several 911 calls were received for reports a shooting in an apartment complex in 100 block of West Valencia Road.
Upon arrival, officers located a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.
They immediately started rendering aid, however, 19-year-old Jesus De Jesus Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another man was located at the complex with gunshot trauma and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives learned Gonzalez was involved in an altercation with several suspects.
During the altercation, shots were fired and Gonzalez and another man were struck.
As the investigation continued, detectives learned 19-year-old Augustine Alvarez was a suspect in the investigation.
They located him and detained him at a business in the 100 block of South Houghton Road.
They developed probable cause to arrested Alvarez for first degree murder, first degree burglary, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping.
He was taken to Pima County Jail where he is currently being held on $1,000,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and additional details are limited.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
You can remain anonymous.