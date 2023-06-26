Suspect arrested in homicide investigation on Tucson's southside

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a homicide on Tucson's southside early Monday morning.

At 12:30 a.m., several 911 calls were received for reports a shooting in an apartment complex in 100 block of West Valencia Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

They immediately started rendering aid, however, 19-year-old Jesus De Jesus Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Another man was located at the complex with gunshot trauma and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives learned Gonzalez was involved in an altercation with several suspects.

During the altercation, shots were fired and Gonzalez and another man were struck.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned 19-year-old Augustine Alvarez was a suspect in the investigation.

They located him and detained him at a business in the 100 block of South Houghton Road.

They developed probable cause to arrested Alvarez for first degree murder, first degree burglary, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping.

He was taken to Pima County Jail where he is currently being held on $1,000,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details are limited.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. 

You can remain anonymous.

