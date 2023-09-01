Suspect arrested in homicide investigation on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide on Tucson's southside.
On August 31, just after 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a welfare check in the 2200 block of East Honeysuckle Street.
Before the police arrived, a family member had made entry into the residence and located a woman with obvious signs of trauma inside the residence.
Upon arrival, officers located 72-year-old Norma Aguilar Rubio.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
After investigating, detectives established probably cause to obtain Rubio's grandson 32-year-old Nathan Olea for one count of first degree murder.
Tucson Police say Olea had left the residence in the victim' vehicle and was no longer in the Tucson area.
The vehicle was eventually located in Quartzite, Arizona.
Olea was located and arrested.
He is being held at the La Paz County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.