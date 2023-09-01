Suspect arrested in homicide investigation near East Sahuarita

TUCSON (KVOA) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide near East Sahuarita.

19-year-old Anthony Cruz has been arrested for allegedly killing 72-year-old Thomas Perry.

On August 30 at 6:53 a.m., PCSD responded to the area of East Sahuarita Road and South Sonoita Highway for a report of an unresponsive man.

Upon arrival, deputies located the man with obvious signs of trauma.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives discovered the homicide occurred in the area of 17000 block of South Alvernon Way.

Upon further investigation, detectives identified Cruz as a suspect. They arrested him on September 1 and booked him into the Pima County Jail for first degree murder.