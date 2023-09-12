 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 530 PM MST...

At 437 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles west of Green Valley, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 33 and 48.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected...especially near and just north of Green
Valley.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 329 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. An automated rain gage the Santa Cruz River at
Quail Crossing Bridge reported 0.59 inches of rain in the
past 30 minutes. Generally, between 0.50 and 1.00 inch of
rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Suspect arrested in connection to homicide on Tucson's westside

  • Updated
  • 0
Jose Francisco Fernandez

TUCSON (KVOA) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on Tucson's westside on August 16.

18-year-old Jose Francisco Fernandez was arrested and charged with first degree murder and is being held at the Pima County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

On August 16 just after 11:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a mobile park at 8266 West Prince Road.

Upon arrival, they located 22-year-old Jesus Alfonso Castro Duarte.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

