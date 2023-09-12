Suspect arrested in connection to homicide on Tucson's westside

TUCSON (KVOA) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on Tucson's westside on August 16.
18-year-old Jose Francisco Fernandez was arrested and charged with first degree murder and is being held at the Pima County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tucson's westside.
On August 16 just after 11:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a mobile park at 8266 West Prince Road.
Upon arrival, they located 22-year-old Jesus Alfonso Castro Duarte.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.