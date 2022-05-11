Suspect allegedly robbed woman he met online at gunpoint on Tucson's east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to a house robbery back in April.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, an eastside resident met a man on an online dating site and invited him to her home on April 4.
Authorities say the suspect identified himself as "David."
While being at the victim's home, the man allegedly took her gun and "pointed it at her before fleeing, with the gun."
The suspect is described as a six-feet-three-inches tall Caucasian man, thin build with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is missing a front tooth and has a multiple tattoos, including one across the chest saying "God's Gift."
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.