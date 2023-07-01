Supreme Court ruling in favor of Colorado web designer has LGBTQ Tucsonans fearful

TUCSON - (KVOA) On the final day of the current term, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado web designer who refused to create wedding website for a same-sex couple because of her religious beliefs.
In a 6-3 decision along ideological lines, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion. In the Gorsuch opinion, the court said wedding websites are a form of speech and Colorado's anti-discrimination law cannot force a business owner to do something they do not want to do.
Lorie Scott originally sued the state of Colorado saying an anti-discrimination law on the books statewide violated her free speech and religious rights.
Tucsonans Larry Jensen and Ernie Delavara have been together eight years.
They are engaged and have not yet set a date for the wedding.
"It's just hate," Jensen said. "As far as Christian goes, that's not a Christian that I believe in. It's like putting a sign in the window back in Nazi Germany when they said no Jews allowed. When they say no Jews allowed. It's horrible and when they say no homosexuals, no gays allowed, we don't do that. It's not America."
Delavara condemns the decision from the high court.
"I see it as putting us backward, period," he said.
Dave Smith is the chair of the Pima County Republican Party. He applauds the court's decision.
"The question becomes let individuals be free," Smith said. That's what our values are. It's not about getting on the back of the bus, nobody is being forced to the back of the bus and nobody can't rent the house they want. This is about the state forcing you to create something for something you don't believe in. That's a whole different ballgame."
Tucsonan Scott Blades has a different view.
"I'm a Christian, I'm a person of faith," Blades said. "I would never use my religious beliefs to discriminate and demonize someone and take away their civil rights and liberties. That's not what my faith teaches me. Using religious liberty and the guise for freedom of speech, there not should not be freedom of speech to discriminate against people because of who we love."
Smith argues he is a firm believer in individual and civil rights.
"What the Supreme Court ruled today in essence is you cannot be compelled by the state," Smith said. "That's what's so important. Does it hurt some people's feeling. Yes, I'm sorry. Love who you need to love, who you want to love who you love. But don't expect others to live to your diktats."
Larry Jensen feels hurt and appalled.
"It's division, dividing and it's hate," Jensen said. "It's nothing else than that. It's not love, it's not inclusive at all. So, what else can it be?"