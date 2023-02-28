 Skip to main content
Supreme Court hearing two arguments challenging student loan forgiveness

  • Updated
  • 0
Supreme Court

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Supreme Court heard two arguments challenging the President's student loan forgiveness program.

It would grant millions of Americans up to $20,000 in relief depending on the outcome of arguments.

During court the Biden Administration argued congress gave it power due to the hardships people are facing because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, six GOP lead states argued the administration exceeded its authority by using the pandemic as a reason to erase student loans.

“$20,000 worth of mine or anybody’s would have a positive impact on the U.S, right now coming out of the pandemic there are many families hurting financially because of the pandemic," said A University of Arizona teacher assistant.

The other case, brought forward by two ineligible people, argued that it wasn't fair that all Americans could not benefit from the program.

"What I think they argue that is missing, cost to other persons in terms of fairness. People that paid their loans, people that don't have, plan their lives around not seeking loans and people who are not eligible for loans," said U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Neil Gorsuch.

Justice Ketnaji Brown also questioned the fairness of forgiving millions of dollars of student loans.

"I'm wondering whether or not the same fairness issue would arise with respect to any federal benefit programs," said Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The President's student loan program was blocked after a Texas judge ruled it was unlawful.

If the student loan forgiveness plan goes through, at least 400 billions of dollars will be wiped clean.

“It would be a really nice weight off my chest, honestly for people to graduate and have a lot less debt going into society would be amazing," said University of Arizona Dane Roach.

In the meantime student loan payments are still paused but the Biden Administration said if they go back into effect payments will resume in August or 60 days after litigation is over.

