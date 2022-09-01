Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board member resigns

TUCSON (KVOA) – Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board member Lisette Nunez has resigned.
Nunez informed Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams of her resignation from the board on Thursday, the Superintendent’s Office office said Thursday.
In accordance with ARS 12-302, the school district governing board may submit potential candidates to fill the vacancy within 30 days of the resignation notice.
Williams will now review and consider qualified candidates who are interested in filling the vacancy.
The appointment will begin on the date of appointment and will continue through December 31, 2024. This position will be on the November 2024 General Election Ballot as a four-year term.