Sun Tran to get 19 new electric vehicles thanks to federal grant

TUCSON (KVOA) — Sun Tran will be getting 19 new electric vehicles thanks to federal grant.
The Federal Transit Administration will award public transit system a $12 million Low or No Emissions grant for the purchase of the vehicles and 10 charging stations, Sun Tran said Monday. The City of Tucson, Tucson Electric Power, Pima Association of Governments and the Regional Transportation Authority are also contributing funds, bringing the total to $15 million.
“This represents a major step forward in our efforts to reduce emissions and improve air quality in Southern Arizona," said Sun Tran General Manager Steve Spade in a press release. "We would like to thank our partners who helped make this happen."
The funds will be used to buy 10 buses, 7 vehicles for Sun Van and 2 vehicles for a new transit route to the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.
Five dual-sided charging bays will be constructed at the Sun Tran north yard, while four stations will be installed at Sun Van. An additional charging station is dedicated for the new service to Sabino Canyon.