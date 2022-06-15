Sun Tran launches Human Trafficking Awareness Campaign

TUCSON (KVOA) — Sun Tran has launched a human trafficking awareness campaign.
In 2020, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded Sun Tran $221,100 in grant funds for public safety initiatives.
Some of the funds were used towards the "We See You" human trafficking campaign.
The campaign was created to help educate the public on ways to recognize and report human trafficking.
According to Sun Tran, bus drivers were trained on how to identify signs of human trafficking and report it.
“Because of the grant there are 900 more people in Tucson who know the signs of human trafficking," said Sun Tran General Manager Steve Spade. "If our employees spot one of these signs, they now have a chance of reporting it before it becomes too late.”
All of Sun Tran's buses will now have an informational sticker up with the National Human Trafficking Hotline number, (888)3737-888.
Sun Tran developed educational videos to help notify bus drivers of suspicious behavior. Click here to see videos.
“If somebody in our community is experiencing a problem, whether it's a threat or human trafficking, we want them to know that they can go to a bus for help,” said Spade. “Tell a driver or grab one of our supervisors and we'll make sure that you get to safety.”