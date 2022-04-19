 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND A HIGH
TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND
151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST
this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zone 151.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST today.

* WINDS...West at 15 to 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Sun Tran drops mask policy after US voids federal mandate

  • Updated
  • 0
SUNTRAN BUS
By Paul Birmingham

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's public transit system is no longer requiring masks.

The decision comes after the White House said Monday that the federal mask mandate for travelers is no longer being enforced after a Florida judge struck it down.

Sun Tran Tucson on Tuesday said Sun Tran, Sun Van, Sun Link and Sun Shuttle employees are not required to enforce mask wearing.

"Although masks are no longer required, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to recommend wearing a mask while onboard transit vehicles," Sun Tran said. "Please respect those who choose to continue wearing masks. Passengers can request a mask at one of our transit center information booths."

Tags

Recommended for you