Sun Tran drops mask policy after US voids federal mandate

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's public transit system is no longer requiring masks.
The decision comes after the White House said Monday that the federal mask mandate for travelers is no longer being enforced after a Florida judge struck it down.
Sun Tran Tucson on Tuesday said Sun Tran, Sun Van, Sun Link and Sun Shuttle employees are not required to enforce mask wearing.
"Although masks are no longer required, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to recommend wearing a mask while onboard transit vehicles," Sun Tran said. "Please respect those who choose to continue wearing masks. Passengers can request a mask at one of our transit center information booths."