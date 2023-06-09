Sun shuttle proposed changes

TUCSON (KVOA) — Changes could be made to two bus routes that Sun Shuttle riders use to travel throughout the City of Tucson and Marana.
People at Friday's meeting told News 4 Tucson they want to see benches, just like the ones you see at the Sun Tran bus stops. They also want signs at the stops so they know where to stand.
Changes could be made to Route 413, which passes through Tucson, and Route 412, which runs through the Marana area. This would happen to provide riders with better transportation access.
Sun Transit Community Outreach Manager Luze Navarrete said, "One of the route options for Route 412 would be to take the route down Orange Grove instead of River Road. The reason for that is because River doesn't have many riders."
Angela Wiseman attended today's meeting. She said she wants to ride the Sun Shuttle, "We can't get to work at regular times as work starts on the hour. In order for us to get to work, we would have to wait there for an extra 45 minutes or be half an hour late, Angela Wiseman."
To address this issue, Wiseman proposed a solution at today's meeting. "Split the route from Ina and Thornydale to run one route north and the other south. This would allow more stop time for commuters, helping them get to work on time in the morning, afternoon, and evening," Wiseman said.
Currently, it is free to ride the Sun Shuttle and all Sun Transit services until the end of the year.
These proposed changes could go into effect in August.