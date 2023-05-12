Suicide Rates Higher Among Certain Groups

TUCSON (KVOA) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and unfortunately, some groups in Southern Arizona have a higher rate of suicide than others.
Health experts report that the suicide rate among veterans in Arizona is significantly higher than the national average, and they are not the only group affected.
Black people, Native American tribes, and the LGBTQ community also have a high suicide rate in Arizona. That's why the Solari Crisis Health Center is launching campaigns to reach out to at-risk groups.
Solari Crisis & Human Services Communications Director, Thomas Bond, stated, "This marketing campaign was specifically created to reach this population and to destigmatize any qualms they may have about mental health and seeking help."
Derrick Collins, a suicide survivor, knows firsthand how it feels to overcome difficult times. "After smoking crack cocaine for about two years and losing everything I had worked for, relationships with my family, and losing hope, I became suicidal," he said.
Collins called the mental crisis hotline when he was at his wits' end. "I started pouring out what was going on with me. They listened to me intently, gave me a couple of different suggestions, and talked to me about breathing, relaxing, and calming myself down," Collins said.
Now, Collins works for the mental health crisis hotline and is giving people the support that he received in his time of need.
The mental health crisis number is 988. Health experts recommend not hesitating to call if you are going through a mental health problem.
Don't feel ashamed, just call 988 for the hotline, which is free and anonymous, and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.